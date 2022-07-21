Preds sign Nino Niederreiter to 2-year, $8 million deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a two-year, $8 million contract in their biggest free agency move since keeping forward Filip Forsberg off the market. General manager David Poile announced the signing Thursday. The 29-year-old Niederreiter ranked third on the Carolina Hurricanes with 24 goals and had 44 points in 75 games last season. He has scored at least 25 points in nine of his 12 NHL seasons. The forward also has played for the New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild with 181 goals and 187 assists in 732 games in his career.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.