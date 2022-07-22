Blue Jays’ Tapia hits inside-the-park grand slam vs Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Toronto’s Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the Fenway Park lights and didn’t hustle after it. Tapia’s sprint around the bases highlighted a record scoring outburst for the Blue Jays, who surpassed the franchise mark for runs in a game with their 25th during the fifth inning. They led 27-5 after 7 1/2 innings, three runs shy of the modern major league record. Tapia hit the second inside-the-park slam in Toronto’s history — both of them at Fenway. This one came as part of a seven-running inning.

