GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Darren Clarke has a two-shot lead heading into the weekend at the Senior British Open. Clarke is chasing a maiden senior major title. He shot a a 3-under 67 in the second round to be alone atop of the leaderboard at 8 under. Clarke had two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine but an excellent back nine punctuated by four birdies. Scott Parel of the United States was two back after a 68.

