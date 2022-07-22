Pera stretches winning run, faces Kontaveit in Hamburg final

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — American Bernarda Pera will play top-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the women’s final of the Hamburg European Open after both won their semifinal matches in straight sets. The 27-year-old Pera secured her first WTA title in Budapest last week. She advanced Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over seventh-seeded Maryna Zanevska. Kontaveit beat Russian-born Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 7-5 to reach her 16th career final and her first since losing to Iga Swiatek in Doha in February. Kontaveit will be bidding for her seventh singles title on Saturday.

