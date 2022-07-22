Raiders accountability: Make a mistake in camp, take a lap

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones witnessed a first in his 10-year professional career when the team opened training camp. He watched several of his teammates take a lap around one of the three fields at the team’s training facility after making a mistake. Nobody has been spared the discipline, including quarterback Derek Carr. Carr says that if star players don’t do it, “then it’s not a team game.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.