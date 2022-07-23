Miller-Uibo wins 400 at worlds, says days in event numbered

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas captured the 400-meter title at the world championships. It was the one 400 title missing from her resume after winning two Olympic gold medals. Miller-Uibo wants to switch over and focus exclusively on the 200. It won’t be easy. She’s stepping down in distance into an event where Shericka Jackson of Jamaica just ran the second-fastest time ever on her way to gold. A conversation for later. Miller-Uibo will root on her husband, Estonian decathlete Maicel Uibo. At the 2019 world championships in Doha, husband and wife both won silver medals. Another matching set would make these worlds perfect.

