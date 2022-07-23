Riley, Wright lead streaking Braves to 7-2 win over Angels

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley had a homer and two singles, Kyle Wright won his 12th game to take the NL lead, and the Atlanta Braves kept rolling with a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Riley singled in the first, singled and scored in the third and hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Austin Warren to make it 7-1. Riley, an NL All-Star reserve earlier this week, has a 15-game hitting streak and is batting .439 in his last 20 games. The defending World Series champion Braves are 35-11 since June 1, the best record in the majors over that span and have moved one-half game back of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

