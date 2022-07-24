Ashby deal could be worth at least $41.5M for 7 seasons

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pitcher Aaron Ashby’s $20.5 million, five-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that starts next year would be worth $41.5 million over seven seasons if a pair of club options are exercised. The deal could increase to $46 million through escalators for innings pitched and his finish in Cy Young Award voting. A 24-year-old right-hander who made his major league debut in June last year, Ashby has a $704,500 salary this season. He is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 12 starts and six relief appearances this season, striking out 83 in 69 innings.

