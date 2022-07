CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Kévin Cabral scored his first goal of the season seven minutes into the match and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made it stand up as the Los Angeles Galaxy blanked Atlanta United 2-0. Bond had three saves to notch a clean sheet for the Galaxy (9-9-3), who snapped a three-match skid. Dejan Joveljic scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season to cap the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

