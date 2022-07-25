Lundeström agrees to 2-year, $3.6 million deal with Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Center Isac Lundeström has agreed to a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks. Lundeström and the Ducks avoided arbitration with the deal. Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek has re-signed all of the club’s restricted free agents. Lundeström had 16 goals and 19 assists last year in his first full NHL season, ranking fourth on the roster in goals. The Swede also excelled as a penalty killer, tying Corey Perry’s franchise record with four short-handed goals.