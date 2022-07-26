NASCAR slams McDowell and team for illegally modified part

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has levied another round of massive penalties, this time against Michael McDowell and Front Row Motorsports, for illegal modifications discovered after McDowell’s sixth-place finish at Pocono Raceway. NASCAR fined crew chief Blake Harris $100,000 and suspended him for four races. McDowell was docked 100 driver points, and Front Row docked 100 owner points. If the No. 34 team wins one of the five remaining regular-season races to qualify for the playoffs, McDowell will be docked 10 playoff points. The penalty was issued for an illegal modification of a single source supplied part.

