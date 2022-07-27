Castillo stays on a roll, Ks eight as Reds beat Marlins 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched seven effective innings in likely his final start with Cincinnati, leading the Reds to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. Castillo is one of the top players on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Reds are last in the NL Central, and the talented right-hander could help push a contender over the top. Castillo allowed three runs — including JJ Bleday’s first big league homer — and six hits. He also struck out eight and walked one in his first start since July 14.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.