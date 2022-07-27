Tua taking his shot, and the Dolphins hope to reap benefits

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Confidence is not a problem for Tua Tagovailoa these days. And the Miami Dolphins hope that’s a very good sign heading into the training camp that began in earnest with the first on-field workout Wednesday. There’s no shortage of storylines. It’s new coach Mike McDaniel’s first camp in Miami. There’s a revamped offensive line. There were a slew of offseason acquisitions led by wide receiver Tyreek Hill coming to the Dolphins. But, as always, the quarterback is the center of attention. And Tagovailoa’s third year as a pro is certainly going to be accompanied by more expectation than he had in Years 1 and 2.

