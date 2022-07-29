Chase Young won’t play for Commanders in Week 1, Rivera says

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Coach Ron Rivera says Chase Young will not be ready to play for the Washington Commanders in their season opener. Rivera ruled out Young for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11 as the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year works back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Young could miss the first four games of the season if he goes on injured reserve or remains on the physically unable to perform list. Young injured the knee during a game last November. Rivera says Young did not have a setback in his recovery and is on schedule.

