New-look Dortmund starts season with 3-0 win at 1860 Munich

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has started the new season with a 3-0 win at third-division team 1860 in the first round of the German Cup. Donyell Malen, Jude Bellingham and new signing Karim Adeyemi all scored in the first half for dominant Dortmund. Adeyemi, Malen and the 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko all started up front for the visitors, while coach Edin Terzić also began with new signings Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck in central defense. Stuttgart edged past third-division club Dynamo Dresden 1-0 thanks to Darko Churlinov’s first-half strike. Karlsruher SC routed fifth-tier team Neustrelitz 8-0 and Nuremberg defeated fourth-tier Kaan-Marienborn 2-0.

