Titans safety still in bit of shock after mother’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Training camp is giving two-time All-Pro Kevin Byard a sense of normalcy as the Tennessee Titans safety works through the grief over his mother’s unexpected death this summer. Byard says at times he still feels in a bit of shock with the death of Artina Stanley yet to sink in. Byard left the Titans’ mandatory minicamp June 14 when his mother fell ill. She died a week later. His football routine helps. Now Byard finds himself as the oldest member of the Titans’ secondary after the unexpected retirement of Buster Skrine just before the start of camp. Byard says that’s a bit weird going into his seventh NFL season even as his standard and personal expectations remain high.

