COVID-19 vaccinations add new twist to MLB trade deadline

PHOENIX (AP) — The Major League Baseball trade deadline is always a stressful time of year for the league’s 30 general managers. They already have to worry about evaluating talent and juggling financial implications for potential trades. Add COVID-19 vaccination status to the list of concerns. The Toronto Blue Jays have the toughest constraints as the only team in Canada. Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. But it’s also an issue for teams that visit the Blue Jays. Several teams have had to travel to Canada for games without unvaccinated players.

