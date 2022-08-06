Chargers rookie Zion Johnson builds his game with calmness

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers rookie Zion Johnson carries himself with an aura of calmness. That mentality has been evident during training camp. Johnson’s continual progress has bolstered the first-round draft pick’s bid to become the Chargers’ starting right guard. The Chargers are hoping the No. 17 overall pick from Boston College can help bolster a rushing attack that struggled with consistency last season. The initial returns have been promising. Johnson has meshed well with veteran center Corey Linsley and left guard Matt Feiler.

