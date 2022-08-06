Skip to Content
Published 9:33 PM

Giants bust out of slump, beat A’s 7-3 for Rodon’s 10th win

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. and J.D. Davis homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, Joey Bart also connected, and the slumping San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3. Carlos Rodón allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings for his team-leading 10th victory as the Giants won for the fourth time in 16 games since the All-Star break. Skye Bolt homered for the A’s. Sean Murphy had two hits and an RBI in the game between the two Bay Area rivals that drew a season-high crowd of 40,065 to the Coliseum.

Associated Press

