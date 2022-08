PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto is moving to Sparta Prague on a one-year loan from Getafe. The Czech club said Wednesday it has an option to sign the 26-year-old midfielder on a permanent contract. Jankto joined Getafe a year ago and made 14 appearances in Spain’s top tier last season. He struggled after a calf muscle injury in the fall. He previously played for Sampdoria and Udinese in Serie A.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.