Orioles tied for wild card after rainout with Blue Jays
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays have been rained out in what was supposed to be the finale of their three-game series. The game never started, and it was called over an hour after it was supposed to begin. Tuesday night’s game — a 6-5 Baltimore win — included a 78-minute rain delay. The good news for these teams was they had plenty of options for makeup dates. There are still four more scheduled series between them. The Orioles and Blue Jays will now play a single-admission doubleheader in Baltimore on Sept. 5.