Guardians top Tigers in 10 innings, extend win streak to 5

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to five games, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-3. Gonzalez’s hit off Gregory Soto allowed the Guardians to escape after they squandered a two-run lead in the ninth. Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephan opened the ninth by allowing a walk, a single and Jonathan Schoop’s RBI double that got Detroit within 3-2. Enyel De Los Santos came in with one out and gave up Eric Haase’s tying fielder’s-choice grounder. Bryan Shaw worked the 10th for his first save of the season.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.