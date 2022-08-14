Alaba scores on 1st touch, Real Madrid rallies past Almería

MADRID (AP) — Substitute David Alaba needed one touch to help Real Madrid rally to victory in its Spanish league opener. The defender came off the bench and immediately scored from a 75th-minute free kick to give defending champion Madrid a 2-1 come-from-behind win at promoted Almería. Alaba sprinted from he bench and went straight to the free kick spot before curling a well-struck shot that went over the wall and hit the post before going in. Gennaro Gattuso debuted as Valencia coach with a 1-0 win against promoted Girona. Takefusa Kubo earlier made the most of his debut with Real Sociedad and scored in the team’s 1-0 win at Cádiz.

