Tight end Darren Waller returns to practice for Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller was one of several key players who returned to practice for the Raiders on Wednesday. Waller had been out since late last month for undisclosed reasons. He told The Associated Press recently at a WNBA game for the Las Vegas Aces that he was working through some things, was progressing and that he expected to return to practice this week. The Raiders got several other important players back with four being taken off the physically unable to perform list with cornerback Trayvon Mullen, defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Johnathan Hankins, and receiver Dillon Stoner on the field for practice for the first time this summer.

