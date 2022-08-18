2022 NCAA rules changes address targeting, faking injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — College football players penalized for targeting now can have part of their punishment appealed under new NCAA rules. Players flagged for making an above-the-shoulder hit in the second half of a game must sit out the first half of the following game. This season the national coordinator of officials can take a second look at the call. If the call is determined to be made in error, the player will be allowed to play in the first half the next game. There also are new rules pertaining to players faking injuries to stop the clock and blocking below the waist.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.