New York Giants dealing with rash of injuries for centers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have had a rash of injuries at center in training camp. Since camp opened in late July, New York has seen five centers hurt at some point. Coach Brian Daboll says the Giants will not have starter Jon Feliciano and backups Ben Bredeson, Garrett McGhin, Jamil Douglas and Shane Lemieux for Sunday’s preseason game against Cincinnati. The injuries will force Max Garcia, who had been running with the first team at left guard, to move to center.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.