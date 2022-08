PARIS (AP) — Monaco lost for the first time in the French league this season as Lens enjoyed a 4-1 victory in a clash between two expected contenders for European spots. Lens is still undefeated with seven points from three league games while Monaco is having an uneven start with four points. Monaco was also knocked out by PSV Eindhoven in the third qualifying round of the Champions League this month.

