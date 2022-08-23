Skip to Content
Iñaki Williams gets World Cup chance thanks to African roots

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Iñaki Williams is belatedly getting his chance to play at a World Cup thanks to his African roots. He is enjoying yet another season as an indisputable starter for Athletic Bilbao in Spain but will also be playing international soccer. Ghana has been looking to recruit players abroad with connections to the nation to play in the World Cup and Williams fits the bill. The 28-year-old Williams was born in Spain to parents who are from Ghana. He is one of five players to accept a recent invitation to join Ghana’s national team and is set to play at the World Cup.

Associated Press

