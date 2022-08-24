6 minor league players each get 60-game drug suspensions

Six players in the Dominican Summer League have been suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for Stanozolol. San Francisco pitcher Ricardo Estrada was suspended for testing positive for Drostanolone. Thirty-nine players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program. Seven players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program, including San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games.

