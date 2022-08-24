Chargers’ Jackson could return from ankle surgery for opener

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — J.C. Jackson could be ready to play when the Los Angeles Chargers begin the regular season after undergoing ankle surgery Tuesday, coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday. Staley said Jackson’s availability will depend on how quickly the incision wound from a procedure on his right ankle in New York City heals, meaning there is at least a possibility he could make his debut for the Chargers against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11. The Chargers initially said Jackson was looking at a two to four week recovery, a timeline that would have put the status of their top acquisition in free agency in doubt for the first two games of the season.

