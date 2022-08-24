Jets look forward to ‘respectful’ practice with Giants

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — It has been 17 years since the Jets and Giants got together for a practice and cooler heads have finally prevailed. The Jets will travel to the Giants’ facility in East Rutherford on Thursday in advance of the teams’ preseason finale Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Jets coach Robert Saleh said he looks forward to a respectful practice with the Giants. It was uncertain if it would ever happen again after the teams had a fight-filled session at the University at Albany in August 2005.

