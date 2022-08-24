Rebuilding Falcons face low expectations in 2022

Expectations are low for the Atlanta Falcons, who are taking a huge salary cap hit after dealing longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts. Marcus Mariota will take over the QB job, looking to revive a career that has faltered since he was drafted second overall in 2015. Mariota hasn’t started a game since 2019, but he’s expected to get the nod over rookie Desmond Ridder. The Falcons are looking for improvement on the defense after giving up more points than all but two teams a year ago. Getting pressure on the quarterback is a top priority.

By The Associated Press

