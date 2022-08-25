K-State All-American Ayoka Lee to have season-ending surgery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — All-American forward Ayoka Lee will undergo knee surgery that will force Kansas State’s star to miss the upcoming season. Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie says Lee she intends to take a medical redshirt and return for one more year. Lee has dealt with lingering knee injuries the past two seasons. She set a Division I record by scoring 61 points in a game against Oklahoma on Jan. 23, and went on to average a school-record 22 points. The Wildcats advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to North Carolina State.

