Alpine boss Szafnauer confident he’ll win F1 Piastri ruling

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer remains confident that Oscar Piastri will drive for his team next season when the matter is decided by a Formula One board. Alpine is in dispute with its reserve driver Piastri. He said he doesn’t want promotion to the Alpine seat vacated by Fernando Alonso and has been linked to the vacant McLaren slot for 2023. The matter will go before F1′s Contract Recognition Board next week. Szafnauer says “we’ll have the CRB decide which contract that Oscar signed takes precedence.” If Piastri forces a move then Alpine could replace him with Daniel Ricciardo.

