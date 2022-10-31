Siakam has 31 points, 12 boards, Raptors rout Hawks 139-109

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 139-109. Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 points and O.G. Anunoby had 14 as the Raptors set a season high in points. Barnes made a career-best five 3-pointers. He finished 5 for 9 from long distance. Trae Young had 14 points and 10 assists, and John Collins had 12 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out as the Hawks lost their second straight. Atlanta lost at Milwaukee on Saturday.

