Jackson’s 24 points leads No. 5 Tennessee past UMass 74-65

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rickea Jackson had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a 74-65 victory over UMass. Jackson, a transfer from Mississippi State, scored 18 points in the second half as the Lady Volunteers (1-1) won for the first time this season. Tamari Key had 13 points and nine rebounds. The UMass was led by Sam Breen’s 18 points and 12 rebounds. Nyah Mayo scored 15 points, Sydney Taylor 11 and Destiney Philoxy 10.

