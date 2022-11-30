Ryan helps Notre Dame rout No. 20 Michigan State 70-52

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as Notre Dame cruised to a 70-52 win over No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. He went 6-of-7 on 3′s, missing his last one to keep him from tying a school single-game record for most 3-pointers without a miss. Ryan helped the Fighting Irish (6-1) jump out to a 42-24 halftime lead.. Ryan helped the Fighting Irish (6-1) jump out to a 42-24 halftime lead. JJ Starling added 14 points and Dane Goodwin 12 for the Irish, who led 39-16 by the 4:33 mark of the first half and didn’t commit their first turnover until more than 17 minutes into the game. The Spartans (5-3) were paced by A.J. Hoggard with 15 points. Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker added 12 apiece.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.