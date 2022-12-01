Seahawks aim to avoid third straight loss vs. reeling Rams

The Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a matchup of teams each looking to get back to winning ways. The Seahawks have lost their past two games, falling in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-34. The Rams have dropped five straight for the first time under coach Sean McVay. Los Angeles DT Aaron Donald will not play because of a high ankle sprain, the first time in his NFL career he is missing a game because of injury.

By The Associated Press

