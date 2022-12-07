49ers not optimistic about possible Garoppolo return

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are not counting on getting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back for a possible playoff run even after getting the favorable news that he wouldn’t require surgery on his broken left foot. Coach Kyle Shanahan says there’s an ‘outside chance’ Garoppolo could return late in the playoffs but he’s not optimistic about it. Garoppolo broke his foot against Miami and the original fear was that he would require surgery and could be sidelined for several months. Additional tests ruled that out and revealed no ligament damage, making the timeline for Garoppolo to heal about seven to eight weeks.

