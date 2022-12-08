Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. Robert Thomas and Josh Leivo scored for the Blues, who lost for the fifth time in their last six games. Thomas Greiss, playing in back-to-back games for the first time this season, made 15 saves.

