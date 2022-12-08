Raiders blow 4th double-digit halftime lead in latest loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Thursday night’s 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams makes the Las Vegas Raiders the first team to blow four double-digit halftime leads in a season, according to SportRadar, whose records go back to 1930. Seven teams had squandered three halftime leads of 10 points or more, most recently the 2020 Los Angeles Chargers. While Indianapolis’ 25-20 victory on Nov. 13 in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut was shocking, Baker Mayfield directing an eight play, 98-yard drive, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds remaining, was just as stupefying. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the longest go-ahead TD drive that began in the final two minutes over the last 45 seasons.

