Jamieson’s record 63 gives him 3-shot lead in South Africa

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Scott Jamieson has carded a course-record 63 and earned a three-shot lead of the Alfred Dunhill Championship going into the weekend in South Africa. Jamieson made nine birdies in a bogey-free second round at Leopard Creek Country Club. The Scot hit four successive birdies on the front nine and three straight on the way home to reach 13 under par in the European tour event. However, his best shot was probably a par save on the 16th when he got up and down from a bunker and stayed two ahead of the pack. Three others were three shots behind Jamieson. They were Nathan Kimsey and fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell on his 34th birthday, and David Ravetto of France.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.