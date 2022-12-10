BYU hands No. 21 Creighton 4th straight loss, 83-80

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rudi Williams scored 26 points and BYU handed No. 21 Creighton its fourth straight loss, 83-80 in the Jack Jones Hoopfest. After squandering an 11-point lead in the second half, the Cougars fell behind by one when Creighton went on a 12-0 run down the stretch. Freshman guard Dallin Hall put back his own miss with 11 seconds left to give BYU back the lead, then hit two free throws to help seal it. The Cougars had five players in double figures as they stopped a two-game skid. Creighton continued its downward spiral after opening the season 6-0. Arthur Kaluma, who fouled out for the Bluejays, led them in scoring with 27 points.

