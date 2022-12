PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili hit 13 of 18 shots from the floor and scored 28 points to lead No. 15 Utah to a 76-59 win over in-state rival BYU in the 110th meeting between the schools. Utah now leads the all-time series, 69-42.

