Xavier defeats Cincinnati 80-77 in wild Crosstown Shootout

CINCINNATI — Souley Boum had 21 points, including the go-ahead free throw with one second remaining, and visiting Xavier defeated Cincinnati 80-77 in the 90th Crosstown Shootout. Cincinnati never led but David DeJulius hit a 3-pointer to get the Bearcats within 76-73 in the final minute. With 11 seconds remaining he hit another 3-pointer, was fouled, and made the free-throw for a tying four-point play. Boum was fouled with one second left, made the first free throw and missed the second intentionally. Cincinnati was out of timeouts but called timeout anyway to stop the clock. Boum made both resulting technical free throws and Cincinnati was unsuccessful when inbounding the ball with .9 seconds remaining.

