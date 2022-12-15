Lockett breaks bone in hand as Seahawks battered by Niners

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his hand in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The wide receiver got hurt on Seattle’s final possession. Lockett was hit hard and appeared to fall awkwardly on an incomplete pass with 3:47 remaining. Seattle scored a touchdown but lost 21-13 to the 49ers, its fourth defeat in five games. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said all options are being discussed about how to treat the injury, including surgery. Lockett is not expected to be available for next Saturday’s game at Kansas City.

