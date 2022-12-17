Mitchell guides UC Santa Barbara past Portland State 85-73

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell totaled 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead UC Santa Barbara to an 85-73 victory over Portland State. Mitchell made 10 of 17 shots from the floor for the Gauchos (8-2). Calvin Wishart hit all eight of his free throws and scored 13 off the bench. Miles Norris pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Andre Kelly scored 11. Jorell Saterfield hit three 3-pointers and scored 23 to lead the Vikings (5-7).

