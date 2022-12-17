Reese propels No. 11 LSU women past Montana State 91-52

KIHEI, Hawaii (AP) — Angel Reese finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes of play and No. 11 LSU remained unbeaten with a 91-52 victory over Montana State at the Maui Classic. Reese has produced a points/rebounds double-double in every game for the Tigers (11-0) this season. She sank 10 of 16 shots from the floor and made 10 of 12 free throws. Alexis Morris had 14 points and Flau’jae Johnson scored 12. Montana State had no answer for Reese from the get-go. The sophomore sank 6 of 7 shots and all four of her free throws to guide the Tigers (11-0) to a 24-18 lead after one quarter.

