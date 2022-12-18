Rozner wins Mauritius Open for 3rd European tour title

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius (AP) — French golfer Antoine Rozner has produced a brilliant burst of scoring on the front nine to win the Mauritius Open by five shots and become a three-time European tour champion. Rozner, who started the final round with a two-shot lead, extended his advantage to five after carding an eagle and three birdies over the first nine holes. Despite breezy conditions at Mont Choisy Le Golf, he held his own over the back nine in making one birdie and one bogey to sign for a 5-under 67, finish the tournament on 19-under 269 and erase the memory of his defeat to Rasmus Hojgaard in a play-off at this event three years ago. His nearest challenger was Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, who finished alone in second on 14-under with France’s Julien Brun two shots further back in third.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.