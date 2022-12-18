Skidding Dolphins see positives despite 32-29 loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa remains optimistic in seeing the Dolphins take positive steps despite extending their skid to three games following a 32-29 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The starting quarterback was encouraged by how the Dolphins offense finally began to find its footing after struggling in losses at San Francisco and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins combined for just 34 points, 527 yards and 28 first downs in their two previous outings. Miami dropped to 8-6 after entering this weekend as the AFC’s sixth playoff seed, and fell three wins behind Buffalo in the race to win the division title.

